Rogelio Johnson of the 500 block of West College Avenue, York, passed away due to "Anoxic Brain Injury, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage due to Motor Vehicle Crash" at WellSpan York Hospital at 2:15 p.m. on Aug. 5, as stated in the coroner's release.

His accidental death happened two days after a crash in Manchester Township, according to the release.

His friend Carter L. Clews wrote the following about the accident in a tribute post on Constitutional Rights PAC.

"This past Friday night, Rogelio was killed in a one-car collision when that same old Jeep he had taken to once again repair skidded off the road, rolled down an embankment, and crashed headlong into a tree.His skull was fractured."

The coroner explained the crash as follows:

"Johnson, had been in the southbound lane of Susquehanna Trail North between Stillmeadow Lane and Woodmont Road (Manchester Twp.), when he went off the shoulder of the roadway and impacted a tree at approx. 12:17 a.m. on Saturday 8/3/2024. Johnson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. There were no other occupants in the vehicle. After a difficult extrication due to entrapment, Johnson was transported to Wellspan York Hospital where he received treatment."

Deputy Coroner Michelle Rau responded to the hospital to investigate and certify the death.

There was no autopsy, and a routine toxicology was obtained.

His next of Kin has been notified.

Northern York County Regional Police is the investigating police agency.

Rogelio was a Panama City native who is survived by his wife in York, PA, according to his social media and public records.

He enjoyed working on cars, according to Clews's tribute.

Additional details about Rogelio's life were not available at the time of publishing. His family is invited to contact Daily Voice with funeral details, a statement, and/or photos by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

