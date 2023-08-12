Robber Forces Clerk To Strip At Central PA Family Dollar: Police

The pictured man subject entered the Family Dollar located at 1025 Mount Rose Avenue and robbed the store employees at gunpoint around 10 p.m., according to Spring Garden Township Police,

"Prior to fleeing the store, he forced a female employee to remove all of her clothing," the police stated in a release on Thursday, Aug. 10.

The armed robber is described as a Black man approximately in his mid-20's. He has a thin build and was last seen wearing a black face mask, gray sneakers with white trim, a black boonie/bucket-style hat, and a sling-style bag, according to the police release.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect is asked to call Spring Garden Township Police at 717-843-0851. Tips can also be submitted by email directly to Det. Dony Harbaugh at dharbaugh@sgtpd.org.

