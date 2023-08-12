Fair 86°

Robber Forces Clerk To Strip At Central PA Family Dollar: Police

An armed robber forced a Pennsylvania woman to strip naked at a Family Dollar on Wednesday, Aug. 2, authorities announced the following week.

The armed robber at the Family Dollar located at 1025 Mount Rose Avenue in Spring Garden Township, York. Photo Credit: Spring Garden Township PD; Google Maps (Street View, top left)
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

The pictured man subject entered the Family Dollar located at 1025 Mount Rose Avenue and robbed the store employees at gunpoint around 10 p.m., according to Spring Garden Township Police,

"Prior to fleeing the store, he forced a female employee to remove all of her clothing," the police stated in a release on Thursday, Aug. 10. 

The armed robber is described as a Black man approximately in his mid-20's. He has a thin build and was last seen wearing a black face mask, gray sneakers with white trim, a black boonie/bucket-style hat, and a sling-style bag, according to the police release.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect is asked to call Spring Garden Township Police at 717-843-0851. Tips can also be submitted by email directly to Det. Dony Harbaugh at dharbaugh@sgtpd.org.

