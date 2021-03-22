York State Senator Mike Regan Hospitalized Following Motorcycle Crash

Pennsylvania State Senator Mike Regan was hospitalized over the weekend following a motorcycle accident.

Regan was taken to Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center following Sunday's crash, with serious leg injuries, according to Chief of Staff Bruce McLanahan.

Regan, 59, is an experienced rider who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, McLanahan said.

“We will provide an update when new information is available and the senator and his family ask for privacy at this time," the chief of staff said.

Regan is serving his second four-year term as a state senator representing Cumberland and York counties in the 31st senate district. He previously represented a York County as a state rep. for two terms.

The state senate's integrity commission, of which he is one of only five republican members, is scheduled to meet on Tuesday.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.