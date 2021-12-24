Contact Us
York Shooting Witness Sought By Police

Cecilia Levine
Alizaha Stirling
Alizaha Stirling Photo Credit: York City PD

Authorities in York County are looking for a woman who they believe is a witness of a shooting earlier this month.

Alizaha Stirling is not a suspect but is wanted for information in the Dec. 10 shooting on 100 S. Hartley St., local police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department in any of the following ways. Tips can always be anonymous. Submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com.

