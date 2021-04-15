Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
York Girl, 5, Stabbed By Mom Remains Critical, Police Say

by Jillian Pikora & Cecilia Levine
Cierra Allen
Cierra Allen Photo Credit: York City PD

A York mom was in custody after stabbing her 5-year-old daughter, who remained hospitalized in critical condition as of Thursday, authorities said.

The girl was rushed to the hospital with stab wounds around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, York City police said.

Her mom, Cierra Allen, was subsequently arrested and charged with 

  • Attempted Criminal Homicide 
  • Aggravated Assault 
  • Aggravated Assault – Victim Less than 13, Defendant Older than 18 
  • Endangering Welfare of Children

Commissioner Muldrow released the following statement.

"Our Department would like to ask you to join us in prayer as we plead for the strength and recovery of that Beautiful little Girl (as she continues to fight for her life), love and support to the family (as they work through this tragedy), and peace-of-mind to all the Officers, Emergency workers, Medical personnel and School staff who responded to this incident,Thank you "🙏🏽💙

Allen is not getting bail and her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, according to court documents.

