York County Officer Busts Virginia Man, 14-Year-Old Boy Naked Together In Back Seat Of Car

A keen-eyed police officer caught a 25-year-old Virginia man and 14-year-old boy naked together in the back seat of a car parked in a York County park earlier this week, authorities said.

A Fairfield Township officer was patrolling Bob Mccollum Park on Ross Avenue when he saw a vehicle parked on the boat ramp around 10:20 p.m. on April 12, local police said.

The officer discovered a man later identified as Khyle James Ross Ball, of Alexandria, VA, and a 14-year-old boy naked in the back seat, authorities said.

The pair had matched on social media app "Grindr" and met for the purpose of having sexual relations, authorities said.

Ball was transported to the York County Booking Center and arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Sneeringer.

He was charged with:

Statutory Sexual Assault

Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse

Corruption Of Minors

Ball was subsequently incarcerated in the York County Prison after MDJ Sneeringer set his bail at $50,000.

