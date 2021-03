The York County Coroner was called to the scene of a boat rescue in Jackson Township on Thursday night.

Emergency Dispatch Services sent crews to the scene of a boat rescue near the intersection of Sprenkle and Hershey roads around 5:40 p.m.

Dispatch believe the accident occurred on Codorus Creek just south of the intersection.

York Regional Police and fire crews are on the scene

