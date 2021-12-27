York City Man Found Dead After 'Altercation': Coroner

A 36-year-old man died after an altercation in a York City apartment over the holiday weekend, authorities said.

The York County Coroner's Office was called around 11:40 p.m. Sunday to a home on the 300 block of East King Street on an initial report of a shooting, a news release said.

There, investigators found Joselito Pagan-Ocasio, who was believed to have been stabbed to death.

An autopsy is scheduled for later this week at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, the coroner's office said.

Details surrounding the incident were scarce Monday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact York City police at (717)-846-1234, the tip line at 717-849-2204, or submit a tip on the CrimeWatch website.

