Woman Stabbed By Wanted Man In York: Police

Jillian Pikora
The suspect and the area where the stabbing happened.
The suspect and the area where the stabbing happened.

A woman was stabbed in York City on Friday, March 10, 2023, police say. 

The 41-year-old woman was stabbed by the man pictured in the 500 block of West Market Street at approximately 1:25 p.m., police say. 

Her injuries are not life-threatening, according to the police. 

Contact the police if you know this man, have knowledge of his whereabouts or have information to share with detectives about the incident by emailing Det. Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org, or by calling the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204, York City Police Department at 717-846-1234, or 717-849-2219.

