West Manchester Homicide Suspect Nabbed In Virginia, Police Say

Jillian Pikora
North Gotwalt Street in West Manchester Township.
North Gotwalt Street in West Manchester Township. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A suspect in an early-morning West Manchester Township homicide was located in Virginia, authorities said.

Police were called to the first block of North Gotwalt Street early Tuesday morning for a homicide involving one of the male residents, authorities said.

The male suspect and the victim knew each other, say police, adding, "there is no reason to believe that there is any additional danger to the public."

This is an on-going investigation, anyone with information is asked to contact West Manchester Township Police at 717-792-9514.

