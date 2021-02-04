Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

WANTED: Police Issue Warrant For York Man Accused Of Shooting Boy,13

Jillian Pikora
Darryl Peeples.
York City police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man they say shot a 13-year-old boy last Monday.

Darryl Peeples, 37, of York has been charged with attempted criminal homicide in connection with the incident on the the 100 block of South Newberry Street at 6:40 p.m on Monday, March 29, authorities announced.

Authorities did not provide an update on the boy's condition.

Detectives continue to investigate this shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department at ‪717-846-123.

