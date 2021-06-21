Contact Us
Tractor-Trailer Full Of Water Bottles Rolls Over Along RT 30 In York [Photos]

Jillian Pikora
Tractor-trailer rollover along Route 30 in York.
Tractor-trailer rollover along Route 30 in York. Photo Credit: Hellam Fire Company

A tractor-trailer has rolled over along Route 30 in York closing the area to through traffic, according to the Hellam Fire Company.

Traffic stalled the eastbound lanes of Route 30 between Route 462/Hallam and Route 462/Wrightsville due to debris from the accident at the Accomac Road overpass around 1 p.m., according to PennDOT.

The tractor-trailer was carrying water bottles that rolled along the highway after the crash broke open the trailer.

The debris from the crash and water bottle spillage.

Hellam Fire Company

No injuries were reported.

