Teen Struck By Car Boarding School Bus In York County Dies

by Jillian Pikora & Cecilia Levine
Arianna Landis
Arianna Landis Photo Credit: Arianna Landis Facebook photo

A 16-year-old girl in York County who was struck by a car while boarding a bus to school last month died on Thursday, Nov. 10, district officials announced.

Northeastern High School junior Arianna Landis had been in the hospital with serious injuries after the 7 a.m. incident on Oct. 26, on York Haven Road in Newberry Township, according to police and those who knew her.

Superintendent Stacey Sidle announced the teen's death in a letter to parents, which read in part: “Arianna was a much loved Bobcat and a dear friend to many. She will be deeply missed.”

