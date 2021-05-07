Shooting In York Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Injured

A shooting in York has left one man dead and two men injured, according to city police.

Police were called to the shooting at the intersection of Parkway Boulevard and North George Street at approximately 12:21a.m. on Friday.

Three men were found with gunshot wounds, say police.

Police provided first aid until EMS arrived. EMS transported the victims to York Hospital.

A 36-year-old male died from his injuries.

The other two victims, men ages 24 and 39, are expected to survive.

The identities of the men have not been made public.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York City Police Department.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.