SEEN HIM? Police In York Search For Burglary Thief

A man is wanted by police for a burglary on Monday, say York City police.

A burglary was reported at the Family Market located in the 1000 block of East Market Street on May 24, according to police.

The amount of money or items stolen has not been released.

The police are asking for the public's assistance locating subject pictured.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is encouraged to contact York City police at ‪717-846-1234.

