REWARD: York Police Seek Info In Deadly Shooting Of Father Of Five

York City Police Department are offering a cash reward in exchange for information about a the shooting death of a local father.

Timiere Crosby, 27, of York was shot around 11:45 p.m. on March 8 in the 800 block of Linden Ave, he later died in hospital, according to police.

Detectives continue to investigate this “senseless loss of life”, say police.

The amount of the cash reward being offered has not been made public.

His personal motto in life was "family first," according to his obituary.

Crosby is survived by five child: son Nasmiere Crosby and stepson DonTavis Watson; daughters E’Nyla, Amira and Ameira Crosby and stepdaughter Elena Colon.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department in the following ways:

Emailing or calling Detective Baez: abaez@yorkcity.org 717-654-5264

Calling York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS

York City Police Tip Line at 717-849- 2204

York City Police Department at ‪717-846-1234

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.