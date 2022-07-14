Prowler Spotted In Repeat Creepy Videos ID'd As Manchester Twp. Man By Police

Days after a Pennsylvania prowler was spotted on someone 's home security camera breaking in and stealing for a second time, police have identified this repeat creep.

Tyler Livingston, 28, of Manchester Township, is wanted on a warrant in connection with those and other break-ins in the area, according to a release by Northern York County Regional police on Thursday, July 14.

Anyone who knows of Livingston's whereabouts is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717.467.TELL (8355) or tips@nycrpd.org.

Police are also urging Livingston to turn himself in at Magisterial District Judge Oberdorf’s Office located at 3202 Farmtrail Rd. York, PA or the York County Judicial Center located at 45 North George Street York.

