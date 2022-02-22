Police Pursuit Of Stolen Car In Pennsylvania Ends With Crash In Maryland: Reports

A suspect is in a Baltimore hospital following a crash that ended a police pursuit that started in Pennsylvania, according to multiple media outlets citing Pennsylvania state police.

A Pennsylvania trooper spotted a stolen car driving southbound on Interstate 83 near the Loganville exit in York County around 7 a.m. on Monday, abc27 reports citing police.

At one point the car was going at speeds over 70 mph, WBAL reports citing police.

When the driver failed to follow police commands, the chase crossed state lines into Baltimore County, Maryland– only ending when the stolen car crashed at the intersection of York and Ridgebrook roads, reports fox43 citing Pennsylvania state police.

The driver, who has been identified as Anthony Measamom, 36, of York, has been taken to Sinai Hospital in Baltimore and his condition is unknown at this time, the outlet reports citing the police.

York City police continue to investigate the stolen vehicle incident, as PSP investigates the fleeing and eluding, receiving stolen property, and other related charges for the incident, abc27 says.

“It could have gone a lot differently. It could have gone a lot better than him failing to yield and running,” York police Sgt. Matthew Irvin told WGAL News 8.

Measamom has been charged with the following, according to his court docket:

F3 Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer

F2 Receiving Stolen Property

M2 Recklessly Endangering Another Person

S Driving With License Suspended

S Duties At Stop Sign

S Careless Driving

S Driving at Safe Speed

S Disregard Traffic Lane (Single)

A preliminary hearing has yet to be scheduled as Measamom remains in the hospital.

