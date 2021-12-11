Contact Us
Police & Fire

PA Man Killed By Car In South Jersey Loved By Many

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Mike Geisler
Mike Geisler Photo Credit: Mike Geisler Facebook

A 45-year-old man from Pennsylvania was struck and killed by a car while walking Thursday night in South Jersey, local police said.

Michael D. Geisler, of Pittsburgh, was trying to cross Greentree Road near Heritage Valley Drive when a 2015 Volkswagen heading westbound on Greentree struck him around 11:45 p.m., Washington Township police said.

Geisler was rushed to Jefferson Hospital and then airlifted to Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Condolences poured in.

