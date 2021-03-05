Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Over 70 Shell Casings Found At Spring Garden Shooting, Say Area Police

Jillian Pikora
Wheatlyn Drive, Spring Garden Township, York, Pa.
Wheatlyn Drive, Spring Garden Township, York, Pa. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A shooting damaged homes and vehicles, leaving over 70 shell casings at the scene, say Spring Garden Township Police.

Officers responded to a report of multiple shots being fired in the 600 Block Wheatlyn Drive, Spring Garden Township around 10:56 p.m. on Friday.

Witnesses told police that multiple people were firing at each other. Two cars and homes were damaged during the exchange of gunfire.

Police have impounded two vehicles thought to be involved in the shooting and collected all the shell casings left at the crime scene.

The investigation is on-going.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident and / or may have information beneficial to the investigation are asked to contact Detective James Hott at (717) 843-0851 or jhott@sgtpd.org.

