Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Return to your home site

Menu

York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Police & Fire

Officials ID Man Found Dead By Children Under York City Bridge

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Grantley Road and W. College Avenue, York City
Grantley Road and W. College Avenue, York City Photo Credit: Google Maps

Children found a 59-year-old man dead under a York City bridge Sunday evening, authorities said.

Ben Saidi had been living in an area under the bridge at Grantley Road and W. College Avenue, and his body was discovered around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, York County Coroner Pamela L. Gay said.

Saidi had been dead for several days or a few weeks and is believed to have died of natural causes, Gay said.

He was pronounced dead just before 6:05 p.m., Gay said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

York Daily Voice!

Serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.