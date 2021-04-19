Officials ID Man Found Dead By Children Under York City Bridge

Children found a 59-year-old man dead under a York City bridge Sunday evening, authorities said.

Ben Saidi had been living in an area under the bridge at Grantley Road and W. College Avenue, and his body was discovered around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, York County Coroner Pamela L. Gay said.

Saidi had been dead for several days or a few weeks and is believed to have died of natural causes, Gay said.

He was pronounced dead just before 6:05 p.m., Gay said.

