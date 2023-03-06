Multi-Vehicle Crash Kills One In Peach Bottom Township: PSP

One person died at the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash in York County on Monday, March 6, 2023, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

State police troopers were called to the crash in the 6000 block of Woodbine Road, Peach Bottom Township at 2:38 p.m.

Upon the arrival of first responders, "one of the vehicle occupants was found to be deceased," Trooper James Grothey stated in the release.

Troopers are currently are the scene investigating and the area will be shut down "for an extended period of time," according to Grothey.

This is the second deadly crash on Woodbine Road in Peach Bottom Township this year, as a fatal dump truck crash happened on March 7, 2022.

