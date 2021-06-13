Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Motorcyclist Dies In York County Crash

Cecilia Levine
North Codorus Twp. Fire Company
North Codorus Twp. Fire Company Photo Credit: North Codorus Twp. Fire Company Facebook

A motorcyclist who lost control of his bike and crashed into a parked truck Saturday died at a local hospital, officials said.

The crash occurred on Seven Valleys and Grothey roads in North Codorus Township around 1:20 p.m.

The man, who was helmeted, was rushed to Wellspan York Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 2 p.m., the York County Coroner's Office said.

His name was expected to be released Sunday.

Northern York County Regional Police was the lead investigating agency. 

A routine toxicology was obtained. 

