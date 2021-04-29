Missing NJ Couple Ages 94, 96 Found In PA Convenience Store

An elderly couple reported missing out of New Jersey was located unharmed in a Pennsylvania convenience store, authorities said.

Relatives of the 94-year-old man and his 96-year-old wife contacted authorities after they disappeared from their home in an unidentified New Jersey town, Newberry police said.

The couple -- in danger due to a cognitive impairment condition -- were located inside of the Rutter's Farm Store on Old Trail Road in Newberry after a concerned citizen called police reporting a man who seemed confused, authorities said.

"Incidents like this highlight the importance of officers recognizing special needs and addressing them accordingly for the overall health, safety and wellbeing of the citizens we serve," the Newberry Police Department said in a release.

The couple was safely reunited with family members.

