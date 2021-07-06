Massive Search Under Way For Central PA Woman Missing For Days

A massive search was under way Tuesday morning for a Central Pennsylvania woman missing since July 3.

Sierra Odea Shirley walked away from her home on S. Hill Street in Shrewsbury, according to the Southern York Regional Police Department.

The 25-year-old woman has long dirty blonde hair and was last seen wearing a red and black long sleeve flannel shirt, black leggings and tan flip flops.

Shirley may have gone to Baltimore City, Park Heights or somewhere in the Penn North area.

Anyone with information is urged to call Southern York County Regional Police Department at (717)235-3944.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.