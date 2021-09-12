Maryland Man Arrested For Deadly Daylight Stabbing: Police

An 18-year-old has been arrested after detectives say he fatally stabbed a 19-year-old in downtown Silver Spring.

Dakari Thomas stabbed Getro Banamina during a physical altercation at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 7, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police. The incident happened in the 900 block of Ellsworth Dr.

When police arrived they located Thomas, who was suffering from laceration wounds to his hand and arm. Thomas was also in possession of a knife. He told police he was in a fight with another male who had fled the scene.

Banamina was located in the 8400 block of Fenton St., suffering from a stab wound to his chest area. He was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

Thomas has been charged with first-degree murder and one count of attempted escape after he tried to run while being led to a police cruiser, according to officials.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.