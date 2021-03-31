Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Return to your home site

Menu

York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Breaking News: Black Market Birds: Why Was NJ-Bound Airport Traveler Smuggling Finches In Hair Rollers?
Police & Fire

Man Wanted In Florida Homicide Accused Of Killing PA Man, Police Say

Jillian Pikora
Facebook @jillianpikora Email me Read More Stories
34 North Gotwalt Street.
34 North Gotwalt Street. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Police in West Manchester Township have identified the suspect and the victim in Tuesday's early-morning homicide.

Robert Runkle, 65, was stabbed dead in his home at 4 North Gotwalt St., just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 30, police said.

His body was found inside his home where he died from multiple apparent stab wounds, according to police.

Virginia resident Brian K. Peters, Jr., 33, who had been staying with Runkle, stole Runkle's vehicle and fled the scene, police said.

Authorities said Runkle fled to "commit additional crimes of violence."

Peters had been wanted for a different homicide in Brevard County, Florida. 

With the assistance the Virginia State Police, Peters was arrested during a traffic stop on I-95 in Hanover County, Virginia.

Peters is charged with Criminal homicide and related offenses. Extradition will be coordinated with the appropriate authorities.

Peters is residing in the Pamunkey Regional Jail in Hanover, VA.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Detective Sergeant Sean J. Conway at 717.792.9514.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

York Daily Voice!

Serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.