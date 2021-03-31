Man Wanted In Florida Homicide Accused Of Killing PA Man, Police Say

Police in West Manchester Township have identified the suspect and the victim in Tuesday's early-morning homicide.

Robert Runkle, 65, was stabbed dead in his home at 4 North Gotwalt St., just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 30, police said.

His body was found inside his home where he died from multiple apparent stab wounds, according to police.

Virginia resident Brian K. Peters, Jr., 33, who had been staying with Runkle, stole Runkle's vehicle and fled the scene, police said.

Authorities said Runkle fled to "commit additional crimes of violence."

Peters had been wanted for a different homicide in Brevard County, Florida.

With the assistance the Virginia State Police, Peters was arrested during a traffic stop on I-95 in Hanover County, Virginia.

Peters is charged with Criminal homicide and related offenses. Extradition will be coordinated with the appropriate authorities.

Peters is residing in the Pamunkey Regional Jail in Hanover, VA.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Detective Sergeant Sean J. Conway at 717.792.9514.

