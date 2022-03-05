Man Strangles, Sits On Top Of Woman In York County: Police

A man was arrested after assaulting a woman in York County, authorities said.

A woman allegedly told police that Juan Rodriguez, 34, strangled her and sat on top of her after an argument erupted when she went to a home on West Harrisburg Street to pick up personal items around 3:10 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, according to Carroll Township police.

The victim claims Rodriguez also hit her and kicked her in the face while she was on the ground, police said.

Rodiguez fled before police arrived and refused to return after being told to do so by officers over the phone, they said.

An arrest warrant was issued and he was arrested on Tuesday, May 3, police said.

Rodriguez was charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault, and harassment.

