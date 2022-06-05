Contact Us
York Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Man Found In Car With Gunshot Wounds Dies In Central PA: Police

Nicole Acosta
800 block of South Pine Street
800 block of South Pine Street

A man who was found inside a car with gunshot wounds on Friday, May 6 in York has died, authorities said. 

Officers responding to a report of a car crash discovered the 24-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle on the 800 block of South Pine Street around 12:45 p.m., York City police said.

The unidentified victim was rushed to York Hospital, where he died a short time later, police said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the York City Police Department by contacting Detective Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org, the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204, or submitting a tip on Crimewatch.

