Man Attacks Brother With Knife In York County, Authorities Say

A 33-year-old man attacked his brother with a knife in York County Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Newberry police officers responding to a house on the 600 block of Hill Point Drive in Goldsboro Borough were told by a woman that her 30-year-old husband was attacked by his brother, Newberry Township police said.

The victim suffered injuries to his hand and face, police said.

The suspect, Jeffrey S. Kelly, was charged with aggravated assault and other related offenses, and transported to York County Central Booking pending arraignment.

