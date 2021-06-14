Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Police & Fire

Man, 27, Shot In York, Say Police

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
The 500 block of Walnut Street in York, Pennsylvania.
The 500 block of Walnut Street in York, Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 27-year-old man was shot in York on Saturday, say city police.

York City police responded to a shooting in the 500 block Walnut Street shortly before 5 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located several shell casings but were not able to locate a shooting victim.

Approximately 27 minutes later, police were informed that a 27-year-old man had been transported to an area hospital via a privately owned vehicle.

The man sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department ‪717-846-123.

