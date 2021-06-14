Man, 27, Shot In York, Say Police

A 27-year-old man was shot in York on Saturday, say city police.

York City police responded to a shooting in the 500 block Walnut Street shortly before 5 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located several shell casings but were not able to locate a shooting victim.

Approximately 27 minutes later, police were informed that a 27-year-old man had been transported to an area hospital via a privately owned vehicle.

The man sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department ‪717-846-123.

