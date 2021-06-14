Man, 27, Shot In York, Say Police

A 27-year-old man was shot in York on Saturday, say city police.
York City police responded to a shooting in the 500 block Walnut Street shortly before 5 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers located several shell casings but were not able to locate a shooting victim.
Approximately 27 minutes later, police were informed that a 27-year-old man had been transported to an area hospital via a privately owned vehicle.
The man sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Detectives continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department 717-846-123.
