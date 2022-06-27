Homicide Investigation Launched After Man Killed, Child Injured In York Shooting: Police

A 38-year-old man has died and a 14-year-old boy has been injured following a shooting in central Pennsylvania, authorities say.

York City police were called to investigate a shooting near West Maple Street and Cleveland Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, according to a release by the department.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two victims— both of whom sustained gunshot wounds— and were taken to Wellspan York Hospital, according to a release by the coroner's office.

The boy is expected to survive but despite life-saving efforts, the man died at 1:30 a.m., the coroner's office says.

The man's autopsy has been scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, June 28 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, according to the coroner's office release.

Detectives continue to investigate this shooting as a homicide.

