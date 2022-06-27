Contact Us
Police & Fire

Homicide Investigation Launched After Man Killed, Child Injured In York Shooting: Police

Jillian Pikora
The intersection where the shooting occurred at West Maple Street and Cleveland Avenue in York.
The intersection where the shooting occurred at West Maple Street and Cleveland Avenue in York. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 38-year-old man has died and a 14-year-old boy has been injured following a shooting in central Pennsylvania, authorities say.

York City police were called to investigate a shooting near West Maple Street and Cleveland Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, according to a release by the department.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two victims— both of whom sustained gunshot wounds— and were taken to Wellspan York Hospital, according to a release by the coroner's office.

The boy is expected to survive but despite life-saving efforts, the man died at 1:30 a.m., the coroner's office says.

The man's autopsy has been scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, June 28 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, according to the coroner's office release.

Detectives continue to investigate this shooting as a homicide. 

