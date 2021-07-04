Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
GOT HIM: York Shooting Suspect Captured By U.S. Marshals

Jillian Pikora
Anthony "A-Rod" Colon.
Anthony "A-Rod" Colon. Photo Credit: York City PD

The US Marshall's, Pennsylvania State Police, York and Harrisburg Police teamed up to track down and arrest a 19-year-old man who is the suspected shooter in multiple incidents.

Anthony "A-Rod" Colon was arrested in Dover Township on Monday by the joint task force for felony drug and weapon possession, according to York City police.

At the time of his arrest, Colon was found "with a firearm with an obliterated serial number, as well as narcotics possessed with the intent to deliver," police said. 

Colon is "a person of interest in several of the recent shootings and shots fired incidents," say police.

He has a history of felony drug arrests, including one on Feb. 14 when he was arrested for felony drug possession in 1000 block North George Street.

Following his arrest in Feb. Colon was granted supervised bail, but later in the month York City Police Narcotics Unit purchased heroin/fentanyl from him.

“While Mr. Colon maintains the presumption of innocence unless and until proven guilty, we are greatly appreciative of the efforts of Probation Services in having Mr. Colon’s supervised bail revoked and him being incarcerated pending disposition of his case, which promotes public safety while guaranteeing Mr. Colon’s rights to due process and fundamental fairness," stated District Attorney Dave Sunday.

Colon has been remanded to York County Prison on $500,000 bail.

