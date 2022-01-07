Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Police & Fire

DUI PA Driver Struck Deer, Put It In Her Trunk Then Kept Going: Police

Nicole Acosta
A deer was found in a trunk during a traffic stop.
A deer was found in a trunk during a traffic stop. Photo Credit: Newberry Township police

A DUI driver in Pennsylvania was arrested after she struck a deer, put it in her trunk, and then kept going, authorities said.

Officers conducting a traffic stop near Old Trail Road and Old York Road around midnight on Jan. 6 noticed the live deer in the back of the car, Newberry Township police said.

The 19-year-old female driver and her 21-year-old male passenger from York Haven told police they had hit the deer before putting it in the trunk, authorities said.

They later learned the deer was still alive, but they continued to drive with it in the vehicle, according to police.

Police video shows the passenger removing the deer from the car and releasing it onto a nearby grassy area off the road.

The driver was taken into custody as part of the DUI investigation. 

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is assisting in the investigation.

