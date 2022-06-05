Driver Runs Stop Sign In Deadly Central PA Crash: Coroner

A driver ran a stop sign before crashing into another car and killing a man in central Pennsylvania Thursday, May 5, authorities said.

A 2007 GMC Canyon driven by an unidentified man was heading south on Route 74 in Chanceford Township when it was struck by a 2007 Subaru Legacy that had passed through a stop sign around 4:20 p.m., York County Coroner Pamela Gay said.

The GMC Canyon driver was taken to WellSpan York Hospital with critical injuries, and later died around 5:30 p.m., Gay said.

It was unclear if the Subaru Legacy driver was injured.

An autopsy was scheduled for Friday, May 6 at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

His identity was being withheld until his family was notified.

