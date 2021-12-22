Contact Us
Deadly Crash On I-83 Closes Multiple Exits In Central Pennsylvania

Jillian Pikora
Read More Stories
The scene of the crash from a traffic camera
The scene of the crash from a traffic camera Photo Credit: Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

It’s unclear what came first, the heavy traffic or the crash, but at least one person has died along Interstate 83 in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, authorities say.

A three vehicle crash closed the southbound ramp for Exit 16A- Queen Street in York Township at approximately 2:48 p.m., according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Motorists were urged to avoid the South Queen Street and Leader Heights exits for several hours, PennDOT officials say.

The York County Coroner's Office was called to the scene, according to emergency dispatch.

The number of people killed or hurt has not been released.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

