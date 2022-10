A coroner has been called to a crash in York County, on Tuesday, Oct. 4, authorities say.

The crash happened in the 700 block of Old Trail Road in Newberry Township shortly after 9 a.m., according to Township police.

The road is expected to remain closed between Beinhower and Red Mill roads for several hours, police say.

This is a developing story, following Daily Voice for updates.

