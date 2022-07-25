Contact Us
Police & Fire

Coroner, Hazmat Called To York County Crash (DEVELOPING)

Jillian Pikora
A map of Dover Township showing the area where the crash happened of Harmony Grove Road.
A map of Dover Township showing the area where the crash happened of Harmony Grove Road. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)

A coroner and a hazmat team have been called to a two-vehicle crash in York County, authorities say.

The crash happened in the 5800 block of Harmony Grove Road in Dover Township just before 12:30 p.m. on Monday, July 25, according to emergency dispatchers. 

Multiple people were also hurt and taken to area hospitals, dispatchers say. 

A coroner was called to the scene for at least one death, according to dispatchers. 

Upon arrival, a fuel leak was discovered, and a hazmat team was called. 

The roadway remains closed as of 2 p.m.

Northern York County Regional police are investigating this deadly crash. 

