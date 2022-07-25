Coroner, Hazmat Called To York County Crash (DEVELOPING)

A coroner and a hazmat team have been called to a two-vehicle crash in York County, authorities say.
The crash happened in the 5800 block of Harmony Grove Road in Dover Township just before 12:30 p.m. on Monday, July 25, according to emergency dispatchers.
Multiple people were also hurt and taken to area hospitals, dispatchers say.
A coroner was called to the scene for at least one death, according to dispatchers.
Upon arrival, a fuel leak was discovered, and a hazmat team was called.
The roadway remains closed as of 2 p.m.
Northern York County Regional police are investigating this deadly crash.
