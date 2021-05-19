Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Coroner Called To Rollover In North Codorus Twp, Says Dispatch

Jillian Pikora
The intersection of College Avenue and Smith Hill Road where a fatal crash involving a rollover occurred in York County, Pennsylvania.
The intersection of College Avenue and Smith Hill Road where a fatal crash involving a rollover occurred in York County, Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: Google Maps

The York County Coroner has been called to a motor vehicle crash in North Codorus Township, according to Emergency Dispatch Services.

Crews were called to a crash--involving a rolled over vehicle-- at the intersection of Smith Hill Road and College Avenue at 2:49 p.m. on Wednesday, says Emergency Dispatch Services.

A request for a coroner to be called to the scene was made shortly after crews arrived.

Northern York County Regional police responded to the call and were still on the scene investigation and directing traffic away from the area an hour later.

The number of vehicles involved, the cause of the crash and if there were additional injuries in unknown.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

