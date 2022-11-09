Contact Us
Coroner Called To Crash On I-83 In York County

Jillian Pikora
The scene of the crash on Interstate 83 in York County.
The scene of the crash on Interstate 83 in York County. Photo Credit: PennDOT

At least one person has died at the scene of a crash on Interstate 83 in York County, authorities say.

The single-vehicle crash happened in the southbound lanes near Exit 28 for Route 297 for Zions View/Strinestown on Wednesday, Nov. 9 around 4:40 p.m., according to the York County Department of Emergency Services. 

At least one lane is closed, which is causing traffic delays. 

Additional information was not available at the time of publishing. Follow Daily Voice for updates. 

