Boy Goes Missing From York County Home: Police

A York County boy is missing and the public's help is needed, police say.

Jaden Landi, ran away from his Windsor Township home on Wednesday, according to York County Regional Police.

He is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has blue eyes and sandy blonde hair.

Jaden was last seen wearing dark bleached jeans, a gray sweatshirt, and a black beanie with a National Guard logo. He was riding a dark-colored mountain bike, police said.

He is known to hangout in the area of the youth center and train station areas in Red Lion Borough, according to the police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact York County Regional Police at (717) 741-1259 or call 911.

