Body Found In Susquehanna River Say York Police

A body was found in the Susquehanna River in York County on Monday, say police.

The body was found at the York Haven Hydro Station Plant around 9:43 a.m.

Officials at the plant discovered the body and contacted police.

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office responded and has custody of the body.

The body has not been identified.

Anyone with information regarding any missing person's is asked to contact the police or the Lancaster County Coroner's office with information.

