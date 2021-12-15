Bizarre Incidents Involving Drugs, Gun, Fleeing At Hotels In Central PA Led To Multiple Arrests

Bizarre incidents at hotels in central Pennsylvania led to multiple arrests, according to a release by police on Wednesday.

William Kenneth Nash, 26, of Vernon Street in Harrisburg, was arrested with a gun in his vehicle on Oct. 5 around 3:15 p.m., according to Fairview Township police.

Police were dispatched to the area after a caller at a hotel off Limekiln Road told dispatchers that a man pulled a handgun on them.

Nash admitted to pulling out the pistol during the argument with the caller, despite the fact that due to his criminal record he is not supposed to have a firearm, according to police.

He was also found to be in possession of marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Nash was charged with the following, according to court documents:

F1 Possession Of Firearm Prohibited

M2 Simple Assault

M1 Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another

M Poss Of Marijuana

M Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

S Driving While Operator Privileges Suspended Or Revoked

F3 Firearms Not To Be Carried Without License

M2 Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer

He is being held in the York County Prison in lieu of $20,000 in bail. His next court appearance is scheduled with Judge Harry M. Ness on Jan. 5 at 11 a.m., according to his most recent court docket.

Just over a week after Nash’s arrest another man was arrested in the same area. Vincent Ray Nichols, 36, of Reily Street in Harrisburg, was also apprehended after fleeing from the Fairview Township police, according to a second release on Wednesday.

Nichols fled from a hotel off Limekiln Road in New Cumberland as police were responding to a 911 hang up call on Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:48 p.m., according to the release.

The hang up call was made from a vacant room and the hotel staff told police Nichols was seen running from the room, according to the release.

He was found hiding in “thick brush, and took off on foot,” and officers pursued him on foot until they were able to eventually take him into custody, as stated in the release.

He was charged with the following according to his court dockets:

F1 Burglary - Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present

F3 Criminal Trespassing-Enter Structure

F3 Flight To Avoid Apprehension/Trial/Punishment

M2 Theft Of Services-Acquisition Of Services

He was released on a bond signature for $10,000 on Oct. 18, according to his court dockets.

His next court appearance is scheduled with Judge Harry M. Ness on Dec. 27 at 9 a.m., according to his most recent court docket.

The two incidents are not connected in anyway beside the location.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.