Apartment Resident Hurt When Truck Slammed Into Building In York Co: Police

A two-vehicle crash in York County ended with a pick-up truck in the side of an apartment building, authorities say.

York County Regional police officers were called to the crash in the area of Lombard Road and Apple Valley Drive in York Township on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:18 p.m., according to a release by the department the following day.

Following an investigation the police believe the pick-up truck was driving east with it "lost control on the wet roadway" and struck the sedan. "After the initial impact, the pick up truck traveled off the roadway and struck a nearby apartment building causing damage to the structure," the police say.

The resident of the apartment was hurt and taken to an area hospital, but it is unknown if either driver was harmed.

The apartment building has structural damage, according to the police, but the extent and estimated cost of the damage was not shared.

This incident remains under investigation.

