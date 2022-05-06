Contact Us
Amber Alert Issued In Toddler's PA Abduction

Maria McKenzie and Mya Campbell
Maria McKenzie and Mya Campbell Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

An Amber Alert has been issued following the abduction of a 2-year-old girl out of York County Sunday, June 5, authorities said.

Mya Campbell was abducted by Maria McKenzie, 27, out of Springettsbury Township, police said. She was last seen at 3:23 p.m. on Concord Road.

Mya was last seen wearing a pink, green and yellow polka dot dress. McKenzie is in a brown jacket and is believed to be driving a silver 2005 Suzuki XL7, license plate LXG5500.

Anyone who sees them is urged to call 911.

