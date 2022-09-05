Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Return to your home site

Menu

York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Nearby Sites

  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Police & Fire

24-Year-Old Man Killed In York Shooting, Crash Identified

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
York City Police
York City Police Photo Credit: York City Police Department (York, Pa) Facebook

A 24-year-old man shot and killed last week in York has been identified.

Roman Padilla was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside of a car that had crashed on the 800 block of S. Pine St. Friday, May 6 around 12:45 p.m., York County Coroner Pamela L. Gay and city police said.

The victim was given medical treatment by officers until EMS could take him to York Hospital, where he died soon after.

The cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death was homicide, Gay said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.