22-Year-Old Man Hospitalized In York Shooting

A 22-year-old shooting victim was hospitalized Monday night. Police were called to the 400 block of South Duke Street at 7:11 p.m. on Monday night to investigate reports of a shooting when they found the man at the scene.

He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and expected to survive, authorities said.

This shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police in one of the following ways:

Email D1C Baez: abaez@yorkcity.org

Call York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS

York City Police Tip Line at 717-849- 2204

York City Police Department at ‪717-846-1234

