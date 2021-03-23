22-Year-Old Man Hospitalized In York Shooting

A 22-year-old shooting victim was hospitalized Monday night. Police were called to the 400 block of South Duke Street at 7:11 p.m. on Monday night to investigate reports of a shooting when they found the man at the scene.
He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and expected to survive, authorities said.This shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police in one of the following ways:
- Email D1C Baez: abaez@yorkcity.org
- Call York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS
- York City Police Tip Line at 717-849- 2204
- York City Police Department at 717-846-1234
