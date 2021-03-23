Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

22-Year-Old Man Hospitalized In York Shooting

Jillian Pikora
'Shooting' over crime scene tape and a bullet hole in glass.
'Shooting' over crime scene tape and a bullet hole in glass. Photo Credit: York City Police CrimeWatch

A 22-year-old shooting victim was hospitalized Monday night. Police were called to the 400 block of South Duke Street at 7:11 p.m. on Monday night to investigate reports of a shooting when they found the man at the scene.

He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and expected to survive, authorities said.

This shooting remains under investigation. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police in one of the following ways:

  • Email D1C Baez: abaez@yorkcity.org
  • Call York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS
  • York City Police Tip Line at 717-849- 2204
  • York City Police Department at ‪717-846-1234

