$15K Reward Offered In York Target/FedEx Warehouse Arson Fires

Police & Fire

Cecilia Levine
FedEx van.
FedEx van. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Authorities in York County are offering a $15,000 reward in a series of arson fires at a Target and FedEx warehouse.

Several fires broke out at the West Manchester Township warehouse since June 2020.

As a result, the multi-million-square-foot facility suffered severe damage, according to several law enforcement agencies in the area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact West Manchester Police Sgt. Krout or Det. DeWitt at 717-792-9514. You can also email atftips@atf.gov.

All tips will be kept confidential.

