York County Mom Of Two Killed In Tractor-Trailer Hit-Run On I-83 After Fall: Authorities

A mom of two teenagers was struck dead by a tractor-trailer after a fall while on a walk with a friend near Interstate 83 in central Pennsylvania, authorities say.

Kristi S. Why, 37, who is listed as having no fixed address, has been identified and her cause of death has been determined after a deadly hit and run on Arsenal Road at the ramp for I-83 in Manchester Township on Dec. 28 around 9 p.m., according to a release by the York County Coroner's office on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

She had fallen while walking and injured herself and didn't have time to get back up before she was struck by the tractor-trailer, according to the release. EMS was called to the scene, but Why was unable to be revived. She died from blunt force injuries at 9:10 p.m., as detailed in the release.

The tractor-trailer involved did not stop, according to Coroner Pam Gay. It is not clear if the police have the identity of the driver involved.

Why's death was ruled accidental, following the autopsy on Monday.

Anyone with information on the crash should contact state police at 717-428-1011.

Why was a class of 2002 graduate from Northeastern High School and for the "majority of her life she was a stay at home mom for her two children," according to her obituary.

She "was well known for her positive outlook on life and pleasant personality. She was always supportive of her children, family and friends in any aspect. She had a deep personal connection with Jesus and followed his path throughout her life. She enjoyed spending her free time with her children and family. Kristi also enjoyed browsing through the flea markets, boating, and lounging at any one of the Delaware beaches," as written in her obituary.

She is survived by her parents Susan Casner of Spring Grove, Larry Why of Manchester; children 17-year-old Kylie McNichols and 13-year-old Brady McNichols; sister Melissa Why; niece Alexis Dubs; nephew Sean Dubs, and an uncle, Steven Why, as detailed in her obituary.

Her visitation will be at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Avenue, York on Saturday, January 14, 2023, followed by a service at 2 p.m., according to her obituary.

