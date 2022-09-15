US Army Veteran Dies Nearly 1 Month After Central PA Crash: Coroner

A US Army veteran who filled his friends and family full of "wonderful memories and laughs and wisdom" has died 25 days after a head-on collision, authorities say.

Delmar H. Sipes, 81, of the 1700 block of Pelham Drive in Springettsbury Township, died at WellSpan York Hospital on Sunday, Sept. 11, exactly 25 days after he was involved in a two-vehicle accident, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

Sipes was driving near the 2600 block of North Sherman Street when a car crossed over into his lane causing the head-on crash, on Aug. 17 at 12: 55 p.m., as detailed in the coroner's release.

Deputy Coroner Kayla Starner certified his death at 8:18 p.m.

His exact cause and manner of death are both pending records review, according to the coroner’s office.

A routine toxicology test was preformed and results are pending.

His family sands "a special thank you to the staff in the York Hospital Trauma ICU for the care and support you gave to Delmar over the last 4 weeks," as stated in his obituary.

His friends and family are already sharing about his passing on social media, "Today came with some sad news the lord gained an angel. Delmar you will always be in my heart. Thank you for all the wonderful memories and laughs and wisdom," one mourner writes.

In addition to his time in the US Army, Sipes retired as branch manager for York Bank and Trust in 2003 after working there for over 47 years, according to his obituary. He also graduated from William Penn Senior High School in 1958.

He was an avid bowler who bowled in many leagues at Colony Park Lanes North including a Major League and Travel League— he bowled a 300-game, as detailed in his obituary.

Sipes "enjoyed playing golf and watching all sports especially Penn State Football, Baltimore Orioles, and the Baltimore Ravens. He was a former member of the Springettsbury Lions Club," his obituary states.

He loved spending time with his family and often went to Northearn and West York sports games and practices to watch his grandchildren as "he was his grandchildren’s biggest cheerleader," as written in his obituary.

Sipes is survived by his wife of 57 years, Phyllis; his daughters, Debra A. Hartzel and her husband, Scott of York, and Cathy J. Jennings and her husband, Terry of Mt. Wolf; 5 grandchildren, Kyle and Kourtney Hartzel and Jordyn, Logan, and Evan Jennings; his sister, Faith E. Smith and her husband, Jerrold; and his sister-in-law, Rae S. Sipes, according to his obituary.

"He was preceded in death by his brother, George R. “Bud” Sipes, and sister, Mary Ann Sipes," his obituary states.

Sipes will be cremated and a visitation will be held at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market Street, York from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m, followed by memorial on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 3:00 p.m., according to his obituary.

A private burial will be held in Mount Rose Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions may be made to Fourth United Methodist Church, 20 North Lehman Street, York, PA 17403 or to a charity of your choice.

